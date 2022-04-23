Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,218 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

