Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

