Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $111.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

