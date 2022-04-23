Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,116 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after acquiring an additional 953,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,537 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

