Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,720 shares of company stock valued at $138,525,728 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

