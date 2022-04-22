Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.86.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $522.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

