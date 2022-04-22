Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,845 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.94 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.