Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,845 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.94 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

