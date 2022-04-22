Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

