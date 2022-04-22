Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $237,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

