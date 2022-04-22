Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $568,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.