NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.74 on Friday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

