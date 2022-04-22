Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

