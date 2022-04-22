Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

