5,423 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.