Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $496.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

