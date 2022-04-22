Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 43.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

