Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,926 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 915,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

