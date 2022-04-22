Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

