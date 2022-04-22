Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 432,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

