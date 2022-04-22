Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.