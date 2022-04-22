Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $57.97 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $130.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

