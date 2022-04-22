Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

