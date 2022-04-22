Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.56 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 109,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

