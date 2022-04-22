609 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $365.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.66 and its 200-day moving average is $409.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.63 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

