Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $246,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,242,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Halliburton by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.