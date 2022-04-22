Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,459 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.