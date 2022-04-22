Susquehanna Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of HAL opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $246,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,242,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

