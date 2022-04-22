14,103 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

NYSE BX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

