Craig Hallum Cuts Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $30.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LAKE stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

