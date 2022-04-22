Craig Hallum Cuts Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $30.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
LAKE stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
