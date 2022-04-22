Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

