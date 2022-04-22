Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

