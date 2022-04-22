Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,282,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after buying an additional 476,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.77 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

