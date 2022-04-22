Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $55,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.22. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

