Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $55,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.