iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 640.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

