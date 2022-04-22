Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

