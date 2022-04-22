Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.99 Million in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $40.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,480,589 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

