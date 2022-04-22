Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

