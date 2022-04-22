Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 615 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 76,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -223.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

