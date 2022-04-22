Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of APTV opened at $109.46 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

