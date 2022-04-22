Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

UPST opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,588,764. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

