Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,700 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.