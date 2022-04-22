Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.