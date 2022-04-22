PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $259,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,341,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

