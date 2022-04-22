Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

