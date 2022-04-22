Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

