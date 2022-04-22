Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63,593 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,593 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

