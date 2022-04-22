Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3,158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,019,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.