iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

